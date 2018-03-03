Southern Gospel 4 U presents Bama Blu-Grace, Bluegrass Gospel

Southern Gospel 4 U, Bethalto Church of God, 800 E. Bethalto Drive in Bethalto presents Bama Blu-Grace from Alabama on Saturday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

An offering will be taken.

The suggested donation is $7 or more per person. This is our only means of support for these concerts, so please give generously.

For more information, please call 618-616-2815 or e-mail southerngospel4u@aol.com or visit www.southerngospel4u.org

The cafe will be open at 5:30 p.m.