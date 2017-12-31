Southern Gospel 4 U presents "Faith's Journey" & "The Ascension QT"

Bethalto Church of God 800 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto, Illinois

Southern Gospel 4 U presents "Faith's Journey" from Branson, Mo and "The Ascension QT" from Springfield, MO at Bethalto Church of God, 800 E. Bethalto Dr., Bethalto, IL on Sunday December 31, 2014 at 7 p.m.

An offering will be taken. The suggested donation is $7 or more per person. This is is our only means to supports these concerts. So please, give generously. 

For more information, call 618-616-2815 or e-mail southerngospel4u@aol.com

Bethalto Church of God 800 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto, Illinois View Map
618-616-2815
