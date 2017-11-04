Southern Gospel 4 U presents Lineage of David

Bethalto Church of God 800 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto, Illinois

Southern Gospel 4, Bethalto Church of God, 800 E. Bethalto Dr., Bethalto present "Lineage of David" on Saturday, November 4, 2107 at 7 p.m.

An offering will be taken.

The suggested donation is $7 or more per person.

For more information, call 618-616-2815, e-mail southerngospel4u@aol.com or visit www.southerngospel4u.org.

The cafe will open at 5:30 serving Chicken N Dumplings.

Come early for good seating!

Info
Bethalto Church of God 800 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto, Illinois
Concerts & Live Music
618-616-2815
