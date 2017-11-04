Southern Gospel 4 U presents Lineage of David

Southern Gospel 4, Bethalto Church of God, 800 E. Bethalto Dr., Bethalto present "Lineage of David" on Saturday, November 4, 2107 at 7 p.m.

An offering will be taken.

The suggested donation is $7 or more per person.

For more information, call 618-616-2815, e-mail southerngospel4u@aol.com or visit www.southerngospel4u.org.

The cafe will open at 5:30 serving Chicken N Dumplings.

Come early for good seating!