Southern Gospel 4 U presents "The Redemptions"

Google Calendar - Southern Gospel 4 U presents "The Redemptions" - 2018-02-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Southern Gospel 4 U presents "The Redemptions" - 2018-02-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Southern Gospel 4 U presents "The Redemptions" - 2018-02-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Southern Gospel 4 U presents "The Redemptions" - 2018-02-03 19:00:00

Bethalto Church of God 800 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto, Illinois

Southern Gospel 4 U 

Bethalto Church of God, 800 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto, IL

Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 7 p.m. featuring "The Redemptions" from Arnold, MO (www.theredemptions.com)

An offering will be taken. the suggested donation is $7 or more per person. This is oour only means of support for these concerts. Please give generously. 

For more information, call 618-616-2815, e-mail southergosel4u@aol.com or visit www.southergospel4u.og.

Note: The cafe will be open at 5:30 p.m. The menu will feature: Melt in your mouth chicken, creamed potatoes, green beans, dessert and drink.

Come early for good seating!

Info
Bethalto Church of God 800 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto, Illinois View Map
Concerts & Live Music
618-616-2815
Google Calendar - Southern Gospel 4 U presents "The Redemptions" - 2018-02-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Southern Gospel 4 U presents "The Redemptions" - 2018-02-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Southern Gospel 4 U presents "The Redemptions" - 2018-02-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Southern Gospel 4 U presents "The Redemptions" - 2018-02-03 19:00:00