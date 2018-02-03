Southern Gospel 4 U presents "The Redemptions"

Southern Gospel 4 U

Bethalto Church of God, 800 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto, IL

Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 7 p.m. featuring "The Redemptions" from Arnold, MO (www.theredemptions.com)

An offering will be taken. the suggested donation is $7 or more per person. This is oour only means of support for these concerts. Please give generously.

For more information, call 618-616-2815, e-mail southergosel4u@aol.com or visit www.southergospel4u.og.

Note: The cafe will be open at 5:30 p.m. The menu will feature: Melt in your mouth chicken, creamed potatoes, green beans, dessert and drink.

Come early for good seating!