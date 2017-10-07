Southern Gospel 4 U presents The Woodsmen Quartet

Southern Gospel 4 U, Bethalto Church of God, 800 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto presents The Woodsmen Quartet, from Batesville, IN on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 7 p.m. An offering will be taken. The suggested donation is $7 or more per person. Please give generously. For more information, call 618-616-2815; email southerngospel4u@aol.com or visit: www.southerngospel4u.org. The cafe will open at 5:30 p.m. serving spaghetti. Come early for good seating!