Southern Gospel 4 U: "The Down Home Family”

Southern Gospel 4 U: Bethalto Church of God Monthly Southern Gospel Concerts: "The Down Home Family” from Nashville, TN., at Bethalto Church of God, 800 E. Bethalto Dr., Bethalto, IL on Saturday June 3, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

This is a Monthly Southern Gospel Concert Series held the First Saturday night of every Month @ 7 PM at the Bethalto Church of God located at 800 East Bethalto Dr., Bethalto, IL 62010

These concerts are for everyone to come and enjoy. Every denomination is welcome.

Fill Your Church Bus/Van and come on out and enjoy an evening of Southern Gospel/Bluegrass Gospel Music.

Please check our schedule of Future Concerts.

An offering will be taken. The suggested donation is $7.00 or more per person and is GREATLY APPRECIATED.

If you would like to be a monthly sponsor of this concert Series please contact Tom and Sheron 618-616-2815.