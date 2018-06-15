Southern Gospel Concert featuring Southern Tradition with Squire Parsons

Gospel favorite and nationally know singer/songwriter, Squire Parsons will appear on Friday, June 15 at 7 p.m. at River of Life Family Church, 3401 Fosterburg in Alton.

Also on the program will be Southern Tradition and local favorites, Fred Church and The Spirituals.

Squire is best know for his song "Sweet Beulah Land".

The live special event will be recorded for history on HD video.

Admission is free, but come early for best seating.

Be sure to attend this once in a lifetime experience.

For information, call 618-465-4000 or 618-530-8815.