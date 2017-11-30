The Illinois Coal Museum at Gillespie, Illinois is sponsoring a Mine Subsidence Presentation at the Collinsville Memorial Library Center, in Collinsville, Illinois on Thursday, November 30, 2017 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. The title of the presentation is: Southern Illinois Coal Mine Subsidence: Myths, Facts & Solutions.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

Mr. Dave Tucker, Curator of the Illinois Coal Museum at Gillespie will be the moderator for the evening.

Presenters include:

Dr. Jerry Marino, P.E., D.GE, President, Marino Engineering Associates, Inc., St. Louis, MO

Mr. Brent Guttmann, P.E., Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Office of Mines & Minerals

Ms. Kathy Moran, Industry Relations/Consumer Ed. Manager, Illinois Mine Subsidence Insurance Fund

Mine Subsidence is an issue on the minds of all that live and work in Southern Illinois. As the coal mines of the 1800’s continue to age, the likelihood of subsidence increases. The evening’s presentations will include Metro-East mining history, an overview of mining, mine collapse, surface subsidence, subsidence damage and remediation. In addition, information will be presented on the Illinois Emergency Program and on Mine Subsidence Insurance.

The presentation is free of charge and open to all. The Collinsville Memorial Library Center is located at 408 W. Main St., Collinsville, IL 62234.

For more information on the presentation, please see www.meacorporation.com/event/subsidence.