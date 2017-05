Session 2: June 19th thru June 23rd. 9 am - 3 pm

Focuses: Ball handling, form shooting, defensive drills, 5 on 5 games.

Lunch will NOT be provided (Bring your own lunch).

Registration Info: Coach Smith at siwarriors5on5@gmail.com or YWCA of Alton 618.465.7774, info@altonywca.com