Southwestern Schools '80s-Themed Benefit Trivia Night

Trivia will begin at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. All proceeds benefit Southwestern elementary schools. Cost is $100 per table with a maximum of 8 people per table. Food and beverages must be purchased at Bluff City Grill. The best-decorated table will receive an award. The event will feature auctions, door prizes, and basket raffles. First-place trivia winners will receive $140; second place will receive $100.

Help us spread the word and contact Kim Owens to reserve your table (618) 339-8156!