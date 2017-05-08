Speaker’s Series - How We Can Better Protect Our Great River

Come to the Old Bakery Beer Company for our Speaker’s Series on May 8, 2017, starting at 6:00 p.m. The program will begin at 7:30 p.m.; in the event room, adjacent to the dining room.

We will discuss one of the largest threats to the Mississippi River and ways you can help. Piasa Palisades Group has a legacy of defending the Mississippi River with over forty years of trash cleanups, fighting point-source polluters, hosting a decade of Mississippi Earthtones Festivals and, most recently, partnering with 1 Mississippi and Alton Mayor, Brant Walker, in passing a proclamation that endorses policies that preserve our River and its floodplain.

Join us for a forum about this serious threat to our mighty Mississippi, featuring a slideshow presentation, short documentary, group activities, and meaningful discussion. Additionally, attendees will learn how to make their voices heard and will have the option to perform an action before leaving the event. You will leave knowing you have made a difference.

Attendees and friends are invited to have dinner and meet the speaker at the Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton, Il 62002 starting at 6:00 p.m.

For any questions contact Chris Krusa on 410-490-5024 or Tanner Aljets at lil1mississippi@bluestemcommunications.org