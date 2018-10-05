Special Presentation by Yolandea Wood

Friday, October 5, 2018

6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

National Great Rivers Museum

2 Lock and Dam Way

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-6979

The Mississippi River flows over 2,000 miles from the headwaters of Lake Itasca, Minnesota to Louisiana. In 2017, Yolandea paddled every mile of it to raise money and awareness for clean water projects around the world. She will share photos and stories from her inspiring experiences along the way during this special presentation at the National Great Rivers Museum on Friday, October 5, 2018. This event is part of a 15-day celebration of the 15 year anniversary of the National Great Rivers Museum.

For more information, call (618) 462-6979.