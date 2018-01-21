Special Speaker, Dar Bryant

The public is cordially invited to hear Dar Bryant share his powerful life story at Emmanuel Free Methodist Church, 3993 Fosterburg Rd, Alton, Sunday, Jan. 21, at 6pm. Admission is free. Come a take a 360 degree, 40 year journey with Dar as he tells his remarkable story of restoration. Raised as a small town (Roxana) Christian boy, Dar became a Top Ten Most Wanted fugitive. Even after living a life of drugs and organized crime, God still love him so much that he resurrected his dead life, enabling Dar to now serve God in full-time ministry.