Spina Bifida Charity Golf Scramble

Golf to Help the Kids!

Spina Bifida is hosting their 15th annual charity golf scramble on Saturday, June 10th at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey. All golfers are welcome to join this charitable event! The four-person scramble has a shot gun start at 1 pm. Registration begins at noon. Spina Bifida is the most common permanently disabling birth defect in the United States. All funds raised are used locally to support families affected by Spina Bifida.

The cost of $80 per golfer or $320 per team covers 18 holes of golf with cart, beverages, lunch, catered dinner, Hole In One and 3-Putt contests. A silent and oral auction of donated items will be held during dinner. There will be prizes for closest to the line drives and closest to the pin for both men and women, and for winners in each flight. Sponsorships are available from $50 to $500. To register an individual, team or become a sponsor, go to our website: http://sbstl.org/events-and-calendar/golf-tournament/ .

To donate an item for auction or for other questions, please call Pam Abbott at 618-972-3388. Help us make this a successful day for the kids!