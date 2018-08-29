Spirit Of Peoria: Afternoon Sightseeing

Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Gates open at 3:00pm | 3:30pm to 5:00pm

The Loading Dock (Spirit of Peoria Cruises)

400 Front St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(800) 258-6645

Enjoy the river by boarding the Spirit of Peoria sightseeing cruise. The cruise will travel the Mississippi River and guest will have a chance to enjoy the scenic beauty found here. The boat will depart and return to The Loading Dock in Grafton (400 Front St.) Cruise begins approximately 30 minutes after boarding.

Cruise time is 90 minutes. For more information or to reserve your ticket, call (800) 258-6645. *Tickets are non-refundable. This is a rain or shine cruise.* Admission: Adults: $25, Seniors (62+): $23, Child (4-12): $14