Spirit of Peoria: Full Day Cruise (Grafton to Florence)

Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

Gates open at 8:30am | 9:00 am to 4:30 pm at The Loading Dock (Spirit of Peoria Cruises) 400 Front St.Grafton, IL 62037(800) 258-6645.

Enjoy a full day of fun relaxing on the Illinois River. Your trip includes: all inclusive ticket pricing, all-you-can-eat meals, professional storytelling, unlimited complimentary drinks, historic information, wildlife sightings, indoor comforts, outdoor relaxation, live entertainment, ragtime piano, round-trip transportation, tax and gratuity.

Cruising time: Grafton to Florence 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, call the Alton Visitor Center at (800) 258-6645.

*Tickets are non-refundable. This is a rain or shine cruise.

*Admission: $140 per person, inclusive