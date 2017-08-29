Spirit of Peoria: Full Day Cruise (St. Louis to Grafton)
St. Louis Riverfront Arch North Area, St Louis, Missouri
Tuesday, August 29, 2017
9:00am to 4:30pm
St. Louis Riverfront
Arch North Area, South Of Eads Bridge
182 North Leonor K Sullivan Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63102
(800) 258-6645
Enjoy a full day of fun relaxing on the Mississippi and Illinois rivers. Your trip includes: all inclusive ticket pricing, all-you-can-eat meals, professional storytelling, unlimited complimentary drinks, historic information, wildlife sightings, indoor comforts, outdoor relaxation, live entertainment, ragtime piano, round-trip transportation, tax and gratuity. Cruising time: St. Louis to Grafton 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call (800) 258-6645.
*Tickets are non-refundable. This is a rain or shine cruise.*
Admission
$140 per person, inclusive