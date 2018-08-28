Spirit of Peoria: Full Day Cruise (St. Louis to Grafton)

Tuesday, August 28, 2018

Gates open at 8:30am | 9:00am to 4:30pm

St. Louis Riverfront

Arch North Area, South Of Eads Bridge

182 North Leonor K Sullivan Boulevard

St. Louis, MO 63102

(800) 258-6645

Enjoy a full day of fun relaxing on the Mississippi and Illinois rivers. Your trip includes, All-You-Can-Eat meals, professional storytelling, unlimited complimentary drinks, Historic information, wildlife sightings, indoor comforts, outdoor relaxation, live entertainment, Ragtime piano, round trip transportation, tax and gratuity. Boarding begins at 8:30 a.m. then cruising 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Passengers Arrive back at their vehicle in St. Louis at approximately 5:00 p.m. For more information or to reserve your ticket(s), call (800)258-6645.

*Tickets are non-refundable. This is a rain or shine cruise.*

Admission: $140.00 per person