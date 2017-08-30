Spirit of Peoria: Lunch Cruise
The Loading Dock 400 Front Street, Grafton, Illinois 62037
Spirit of Peoria: Lunch Cruise
Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Gates open at 12:00pm | 12:30pm to 2:30pm
The Loading Dock (Spirit of Peoria Cruises)
400 Front St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(800) 258-6645
Bring your appetite aboard for this scenic cruise featuring a full lunch served aboard the Spirit of Peoria. The cruise will travel the Mississippi River and people will have a chance to enjoy the scenic beauty found here. The Spirit of Peoria will depart and return to The Loading Dock in Grafton. Cruise begins approximately 30 minutes after boarding. Cruising time is 2 hours. For more information or to reserve your ticket, call (800) 258-6645.Admission: $45 per person