Spirit of Peoria: Lunch Cruise

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

Gates open at 12:00pm | 12:30pm to 2:30pm

The Loading Dock (Spirit of Peoria Cruises)

400 Front St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(800) 258-6645

Bring your appetite aboard for this scenic cruise featuring a full lunch served aboard the Spirit of Peoria. The cruise will travel the Mississippi River and people will have a chance to enjoy the scenic beauty found here. The Spirit of Peoria will depart and return to The Loading Dock in Grafton. Cruise begins approximately 30 minutes after boarding. Cruising time is 2 hours. For more information or to reserve your ticket, call (800) 258-6645.Admission: $45 per person