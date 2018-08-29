Spirit Of Peoria: Lunch Cruise

Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Gates open at 11:00am | 11:30am to 1:30pm

The Loading Dock (Spirit of Peoria Cruises)

400 Front St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(800) 258-6645

Bring your appetite aboard for this scenic cruise featuring a full lunch served aboard the Spirit of Peoria. This cruise will travel the Mississippi River and guests will have a chance to enjoy the scenic beauty found here. The boat will depart and return to The Loading Dock in Grafton (400 Front St.) Cruise begins approximately 30 minutes after boarding. Cruise time is 2 hours. For more information or to reserve your ticket(s), call (800) 258-6645. *Tickets are non-refundable. This is a rain or shine cruise.*

Admission: $45 per person