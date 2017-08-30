Spirit of Peoria: Morning Sightseeing Cruise

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

Gates open at 9:00am | 9:30am to 11:00am

The Loading Dock (Spirit of Peoria Cruises)

400 Front St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(800) 258-6645

Enjoy the river by boarding the Spirit of Peoria sightseeing cruise. The cruise will travel the Mississippi River and people will have a chance to enjoy the scenic beauty found here. The boat will depart and return to The Loading Dock in Grafton. Cruise begins approximately 30 minutes after boarding. Cruising time is 90 minutes. For more information or to reserve your ticket, call (800) 258-6645.

*Tickets are non-refundable. This is a rain or shine cruise.*

Admission

$25/adult

$23/senior

$14/child (ages 4 - 12), infants are free