Spirit Of Peoria: Murder Mystery Dinner Cruise

Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Gates open at 6:00pm | 6:30pm to 8:30pm

The Loading Dock (Spirit of Peoria Cruises)

400 Front St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(800) 258-6645

Love triangles, hidden secret documents and a criminal mastermind will all be part of the new Alton Little Theater Murder Mystery Dinner Theater cruise on the Spirit of Peoria. Join in the fun for "Murder & Mayhem at the Class Reunion" which feature an international cast of actors who perform an interactive show much like "Murder on the Orient Express." Put on your Super Sleuth hats and help solve the case along with the Alton Little Theater cast of characters during this fun "Whodunnit" river cruise. Enjoy a great meal, beautiful river views and win prizes.

The Spirit of Peoria will depart and return to The Loading Dock in Grafton (400 Front St.) For more information or to reserve your ticket(s), call (800) 258-6645. *Tickets are non-refundable. This is a rain or shine cruise.* Admission: $55 per person