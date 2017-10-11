Spirit of Peoria: Murder, Mystery, Mississippi River Cruise

Murder. Mystery. Mississippi River. It all comes together in an evening packed with twists and turns during this year’s Murder Mystery Dinner Theater aboard the Spirit of Peoria paddlewheel boat when it makes a return visit to the Meeting of the Great Rivers Sept. 20 and Oct 11.

Join the cast of Alton Little Theater for a delightful interactive night of mystery while enjoying a full buffet dinner. During the cruise, the cast will give guests clues to solve a murder in “Murder on the Mississippi” also known as “Jewel of the Night”. It is the story of an international jewel thief wooing two sisters, and the mischief they cause during a seemingly ordinary cruise on a riverboat. Guests will have fun figuring out “who done it” and competing for prizes.

The Murder Mystery cruise will depart and return to The Loading Dock in Grafton. Boarding begins at 6:30 p.m. and the cruise is from 7 to 9 p.m. Cruising begins approximately 30 minutes after boarding. Ticket prices for this special two hour cruise are $55 per person and there is limited seating. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau at 1-800-258-6645 or online at VisitAlton.com/Cruise.

Parking is available on the north lot of the Loading Dock parking.

Reservations may be made online at www.VisitAlton.com/Cruise or by calling the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau at 1-800-258-6645

Tickets may be paid for by cash, Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover. All sales are final.For all cruising policies, go to www.VisitAlton.com/Cruise.