Spiritual Bathing Rites

Mystical Journeys 3090 Homer Adams Pkwy., Alton, Illinois 62002

This workshop will cover a brief history of spiritual bathing rites. Then dig in to the traditional uses in southern rootwork/hoodoo, including reasons for baths, directionality of bathing, days of the week to bathe, what verses to use while bathing and disposal of a bath. Finally Brother Zeeke will cover a few of his favorite recipes.

This class is $25 and reservations are recommended. To reserve your place, please call us at 618-433-9913.

Mystical Journeys 3090 Homer Adams Pkwy., Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Religion & Spirituality, Talks & Readings, Workshops
6184339913
