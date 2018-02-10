This workshop will cover a brief history of spiritual bathing rites. Then dig in to the traditional uses in southern rootwork/hoodoo, including reasons for baths, directionality of bathing, days of the week to bathe, what verses to use while bathing and disposal of a bath. Finally Brother Zeeke will cover a few of his favorite recipes.

This class is $25 and reservations are recommended. To reserve your place, please call us at 618-433-9913.