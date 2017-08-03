Spiritual Reality

Main Street Community Center 1003 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois

Spiritual Reality on Thursday July 20

Learn how to live a happier life that reflects your individuality.

Class is held the first and third Thursdays at Main Street Community Center at 7 p.m. 

No charge.

For more information, please contact the Center at  HYPERLINK "mailto:info@mainstcc.org" info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

Info
Religion & Spirituality
618-656-0300
