Spiritual Reality
Main Street Community Center 1003 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois
Spiritual Reality on Thursday July 20
Learn how to live a happier life that reflects your individuality.
Class is held the first and third Thursdays at Main Street Community Center at 7 p.m.
No charge.
For more information, please contact the Center at HYPERLINK "mailto:info@mainstcc.org" info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.
Info
Main Street Community Center 1003 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois View Map
Religion & Spirituality