Spirituality Center
St. John UCC 228 N. 6th St, Wood River, Illinois 62095
A Place of Grace presents "Joyful Discovery: An Easter Spirituality Center" at St. John United Church of Christ on Saturday, May 13, 2017! Engage with eight simple prayer stations that walk you through the Easter story as told by John and open your heart to the ways in which God is helping you discover the Good News for your life!
Info
St. John UCC 228 N. 6th St, Wood River, Illinois 62095
