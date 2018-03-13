Spring Painting Classes: Springtime in the Mountains

Grab a Brush of Fresh Air during Spring Painting Classes

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Community Education department invites people to create their own paintings of springtime flowers and landscapes.

The “Brush of Fresh Air” painting series will feature several offerings: Springtime in the Mountains, March 13; Flowers in Bloom, April 17; and Wildflower Fields, May 10.

Each class will be led by Instructor Gloria Darr, who has been teaching community education offerings at L&C for more than 20 years.

“It’s fun for me to watch others learn,” Darr said. “I like to help people discover new things and see their faces light up when they learn new concepts.”

Encouraged to paint by her father, Darr is dedicated to sharing her talent with her students.

“If I can paint, anyone can,” she said. “I want to keep the arts alive and leave a legacy of creativity. I think a lot of people are afraid to paint, but I break it down stroke-by-stroke. Many of my students are surprised that they can indeed paint.”

Some of Darr’s students have entered their paintings and creations into contests and earned themselves accolades.

“When one of my students earns an award, I am just as proud as I would be if I had earned it myself,” she said.

Darr likes many crafts and hobbies, but finds painting to be the most rewarding of them all because the sense of accomplishment that is felt once a painting is complete.

With a little help, she said anyone can create a beautiful canvas.

“I believe everyone is an artist, and I am here to bring out that talent in them,” she said. “I am a great encourager with lots of patience. I love to help people discover their talents.”

Darr invites anyone who has been thinking of taking up painting as hobby to give one of her classes a try.

“I have as much fun as my students,” she said. “Even if you try painting and don’t like it, at least you’ll have had a good time trying.”

Each painting class costs $35. Those who enroll in all three classes can pay a discounted price of $95 for the entire series.

For more information, including how to enroll, contact Community Education Division Assistant Becky Moore at (618) 468-5701 or bmoore@lc.edu.