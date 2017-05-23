Square Dancing at MSCC
Main Street Community Center 1003 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois
Tuesday Evenings 7-9pm
Get moving to the music at Main Street Community Center by square dancing!
Intermediate level square dancing will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 16, 23, and 30 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Singles are welcome!
If you have questions, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or HYPERLINK "mailto:info@mainstcc.org" info@mainstcc.org.
