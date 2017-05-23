Square Dancing at MSCC

to Google Calendar - Square Dancing at MSCC - 2017-05-23 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Square Dancing at MSCC - 2017-05-23 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Square Dancing at MSCC - 2017-05-23 19:00:00 iCalendar - Square Dancing at MSCC - 2017-05-23 19:00:00

Main Street Community Center 1003 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois

Square Dancing at MSCC

Tuesday Evenings 7-9pm

Get moving to the music at Main Street Community Center by square dancing!

Intermediate level square dancing will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 16, 23, and 30 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Singles are welcome!

If you have questions, contact the Center:  (618) 656-0300 or  HYPERLINK "mailto:info@mainstcc.org" info@mainstcc.org.

Info

Main Street Community Center 1003 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois View Map

Dance

618-656-0300

to Google Calendar - Square Dancing at MSCC - 2017-05-23 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Square Dancing at MSCC - 2017-05-23 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Square Dancing at MSCC - 2017-05-23 19:00:00 iCalendar - Square Dancing at MSCC - 2017-05-23 19:00:00 to Google Calendar - Square Dancing at MSCC - 2017-05-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Square Dancing at MSCC - 2017-05-30 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Square Dancing at MSCC - 2017-05-30 19:00:00 iCalendar - Square Dancing at MSCC - 2017-05-30 19:00:00