St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus Pork Steak/Bratwurst Dinner
St. Cecilia's Catholic Church 155 North Main Street, Glen Carbon, Illinois 62034
St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus Pork Steak/Bratwurst Dinner
May 19, 2018, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
St. Cecilia Chruch, 155. N Main, Glen Carbon, IL 62034
Price: $ 10 Pork Steak meal or $ 8 Bratwurst meal
Phone: 618-691-8425
ALL ARE INVITED!
$ 10
* 16 oz Pork Steak
* baked potato
* green beans
* coleslaw
* bread
OR
$ 8
* 2 Bratwurst
* baked potato
* green beans
* coleslaw
* bread
Info
St. Cecilia's Catholic Church 155 North Main Street, Glen Carbon, Illinois 62034 View Map
Dinners