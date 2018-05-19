St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus Pork Steak/Bratwurst Dinner

St. Cecilia's Catholic Church 155 North Main Street, Glen Carbon, Illinois 62034

St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus Pork Steak/Bratwurst Dinner

May 19, 2018, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm 

St. Cecilia Chruch, 155. N Main, Glen Carbon, IL 62034

Price: $ 10 Pork Steak meal or $ 8 Bratwurst meal

Phone: 618-691-8425

ALL ARE INVITED!

$ 10

* 16 oz Pork Steak

* baked potato

* green beans

* coleslaw

* bread

OR

$ 8

* 2 Bratwurst

* baked potato

* green beans

* coleslaw

* bread

View Map
