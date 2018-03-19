St. Mary's Bingo: NEW LOCATION

***St. Mary's Youth Group Bingo has moved to a new location. It will now be in Spaulding Club (Knights of Columbus) at 405 E 4th Street Alton, IL 62002***

Bingo will be held on the 2nd and 3rd Monday of every month. March dates are March 12 and March 19. Doors open at 5PM and early bird begins at 6:40. There are $100 regular games $200 special games and a $500 black-out game. Our color ball jackpot is currently $500. Food and drinks available for purchase. Please call (618) 975-8089 with any questions

***No outside food or drinks***