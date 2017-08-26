St. Michael's Church Picnic

Saturday, August 26, 2017

Starting at 4:00pm

St. Michael's Church

1 Michael Hollow Rd

Michael, IL 62065

St. Michael's Church invites you to join the fun of the annual church picnic. Saturday following mass at 4 p.m. the dining hall will start serving turtle soup, fish sandwiches, and more. Don't forget Bingo, activities for all and live music! Sunday, chicken and dumplings and beef dinners will be served family style, starting at 11 a.m. Carry outs are available. Also a grand raffle will take place.