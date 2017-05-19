St. Peter & Paul's 9th Annual Spring Fling: Adult's Night

St. Peter & Paul's 9th Annual Spring Fling on Friday, May 19, 2017, & Saturday, May 20, from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 717 State St., Alton, IL 62002. (618) 465-4221.

St. Peter & Paul's Spring Fling occurs on two nights:

First night, May 19, is "Adults Night" featuring over 75 local and national craft beer breweries. Beer truck, food trucks, even a wine-tasting table for the non-beer drinkers. And Jumbo Shrimp Boat Band will be performing all of your Jimmy Buffett & Parrothead favorites!

Second night, May 20, is "Kids Day" featuring Inflatables to bounce all day, video game truck, laser tag, sit down dinner by Johnson's Corner at 4 p.m., Beauty pagent, BBQ Competition, carnival games and so much more!

For more information, call (618) 465-4221.

Admission: FREE