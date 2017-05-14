St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus #13216 Second Sunday Breakfast
St. Cecilia's Catholic Church 155 North Main Street, Glen Carbon, Illinois 62034
All you care to eat breakfast
$ 5 per person, $20 per family
Enter Church and turn left down the stairs and into the hall
Wheelchair accessible from back of Church
Menu: Eggs, Biscuits & Gravy, Sausage, Ham, Hash Browns, Coffee, Juice & Milk
SPECIAL TREAT FOR MOTHER'S DAY
