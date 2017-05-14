St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus #13216 Second Sunday Breakfast

to Google Calendar - St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus #13216 Second Sunday Breakfast - 2017-05-14 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus #13216 Second Sunday Breakfast - 2017-05-14 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus #13216 Second Sunday Breakfast - 2017-05-14 09:00:00 iCalendar - St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus #13216 Second Sunday Breakfast - 2017-05-14 09:00:00

St. Cecilia's Catholic Church 155 North Main Street, Glen Carbon, Illinois 62034

All you care to eat breakfast

$ 5 per person, $20 per family

Enter Church and turn left down the stairs and into the hall

Wheelchair accessible from back of Church

Menu: Eggs, Biscuits & Gravy, Sausage, Ham, Hash Browns, Coffee, Juice & Milk

SPECIAL TREAT FOR MOTHER'S DAY

Info

St. Cecilia's Catholic Church 155 North Main Street, Glen Carbon, Illinois 62034 View Map

Food & Drink

to Google Calendar - St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus #13216 Second Sunday Breakfast - 2017-05-14 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus #13216 Second Sunday Breakfast - 2017-05-14 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus #13216 Second Sunday Breakfast - 2017-05-14 09:00:00 iCalendar - St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus #13216 Second Sunday Breakfast - 2017-05-14 09:00:00