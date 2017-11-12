St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus 2nd Sunday Breakfast
St. Cecilia's Catholic Church 155 North Main Street, Glen Carbon, Illinois 62034
9 AM-1 PM
ALL YOU CARE TO EAT
Menu: Biscuits & Gravy, French Toast, 2 types of Eggs, Hash Browns, Fruit, Coffee, Tea, Juice, Milk and a Surprise Dessert!!!
Enter front of Church, turn left down the stairs and into the Hall. Wheel Chair accessible from the back of Church.
Suggested donation: $5 per person, $20 per family
ALL ARE WELCOME
Info
St. Cecilia's Catholic Church 155 North Main Street, Glen Carbon, Illinois 62034 View Map
Food & Drink