St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus 2nd Sunday Breakfast

St. Cecilia's Catholic Church 155 North Main Street, Glen Carbon, Illinois 62034

9 AM-1 PM

ALL YOU CARE TO EAT

Menu: Biscuits & Gravy, French Toast, 2 types of Eggs, Hash Browns, Fruit, Coffee, Tea, Juice, Milk and a Surprise Dessert!!!

Enter front of Church, turn left down the stairs and into the Hall. Wheel Chair accessible from the back of Church.

Suggested donation: $5 per person, $20 per family

ALL ARE WELCOME

St. Cecilia's Catholic Church 155 North Main Street, Glen Carbon, Illinois 62034
