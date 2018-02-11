St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus 2nd Sunday Breakfast
St. Cecilia's Catholic Church 155 North Main Street, Glen Carbon, Illinois 62034
ALL YOU CARE TO EAT
Pancakes (Regular & ???), French Toast, 2 Types of Eggs, Ham, Hash Browns, Fruit, Coffee, Tea, Juice, Milk & a Special Treat!
Plus, thinly sliced PORK STEAKS around lunchtime while supplies last.
Suggested donation: $5 per person, $20 per family
Enter front of Church, turn left down the stairs and into the hall. Wheelchair accessible from the back of the Church.
ALL ARE WELCOME
Info
St. Cecilia's Catholic Church 155 North Main Street, Glen Carbon, Illinois 62034 View Map
Food & Drink