St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus 2nd Sunday Breakfast

St. Cecilia's Catholic Church 155 North Main Street, Glen Carbon, Illinois 62034

ALL YOU CARE TO EAT

Pancakes (Regular & ???), French Toast, 2 Types of Eggs, Ham, Hash Browns, Fruit, Coffee, Tea, Juice, Milk & a Special Treat!

Plus, thinly sliced PORK STEAKS around lunchtime while supplies last.

Suggested donation: $5 per person, $20 per family

Enter front of Church, turn left down the stairs and into the hall. Wheelchair accessible from the back of the Church.

ALL ARE WELCOME

St. Cecilia's Catholic Church 155 North Main Street, Glen Carbon, Illinois 62034
