St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus 2nd Sunday Breakfast

St. Cecilia's Catholic Church 155 North Main Street, Glen Carbon, Illinois 62034

ALL YOU CARE TO EAT BREAKFAST!

Menu: Biscuits & Gravy, 2Types of Eggs, Sausage, Hash Browns, Fruit, Coffee, Tea, Juice, Milk & a special treat.

Suggested donation: $5 per person/$20 per Family

Enter front of Church, turn left and down the stairs into the Hall. Wheel Chair accessible from the back of the building.

ALL ARE WELCOME!!!

