St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus 2nd Sunday Breakfast
St. Cecilia's Catholic Church 155 North Main Street, Glen Carbon, Illinois 62034
All you care to eat breakfast!
Pancakes, French Toast, Ham, 2 types of Scrambled Eggs, Hash Browns, Fruit, Coffee, Tea, Juice, Milk & a special Dessert!
Enter church go left down the stairs into the Parish Hall.
Wheel Chair accessible by entering at the back of Church.
Suggested donation
$ 5 per person
$ 20 per family
All are welcome!
Info
Food & Drink