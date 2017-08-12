St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus 2nd Sunday Breakfast

St. Cecilia's Catholic Church 155 North Main Street, Glen Carbon, Illinois 62034

All you care to eat breakfast!

Pancakes, French Toast, Ham, 2 types of Scrambled Eggs, Hash Browns, Fruit, Coffee, Tea, Juice, Milk & a special Dessert!

Enter church go left down the stairs into the Parish Hall.

Wheel Chair accessible by entering at the back of Church.

Suggested donation

$ 5 per person

$ 20 per family

All are welcome!

Info
St. Cecilia's Catholic Church 155 North Main Street, Glen Carbon, Illinois 62034
Food & Drink
