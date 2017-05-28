St. James Cemetery Memorial Day Service

St. James Cemetery 300 W Park St, Edwardsville Township, Illinois 62025

The St. James Cemetery Association would like to invite everyone to attend our Memorial Day services, which will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28, 2017, at the cemetery located on St. James Dr. in Edwardsville, IL.

All are welcome to attend!

Please bring your own chairs.

For questions please call (618) 978-0967 or (618) 656-0532

St. James Cemetery 300 W Park St, Edwardsville Township, Illinois 62025

618-978-0967

