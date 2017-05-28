St. James Cemetery Memorial Day Service
St. James Cemetery 300 W Park St, Edwardsville Township, Illinois 62025
The St. James Cemetery Association would like to invite everyone to attend our Memorial Day services, which will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28, 2017, at the cemetery located on St. James Dr. in Edwardsville, IL.
All are welcome to attend!
Please bring your own chairs.
For questions please call (618) 978-0967 or (618) 656-0532
