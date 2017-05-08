St. Mary's God Squad Bingo

St. Mary's God Squad hosts Bingo on the 2nd and 3rd Monday of every month. This month the dates are May 8 and May 15. Doors will open at 5PM, early bird games begin at 6:45 and regular bingo starts at 7PM. We have $100 regular games, $200 special games and $500 cover all. Our Color Ball jackpot is currently $3000. Please, no outside food or drinks. We do have food and drinks available for purchase.