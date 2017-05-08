St. Mary's God Squad Bingo

to Google Calendar - St. Mary's God Squad Bingo - 2017-05-08 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - St. Mary's God Squad Bingo - 2017-05-08 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - St. Mary's God Squad Bingo - 2017-05-08 17:00:00 iCalendar - St. Mary's God Squad Bingo - 2017-05-08 17:00:00

ST. MARY'S MIDDLE SCHOOL GYM 1015 Milton Road, Alton, Illinois 62002

St. Mary's God Squad hosts Bingo on the 2nd and 3rd Monday of every month. This month the dates are May 8 and May 15. Doors will open at 5PM, early bird games begin at 6:45 and regular bingo starts at 7PM. We have $100 regular games, $200 special games and $500 cover all. Our Color Ball jackpot is currently $3000. Please, no outside food or drinks. We do have food and drinks available for purchase.

Info

ST. MARY'S MIDDLE SCHOOL GYM 1015 Milton Road, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map

Bingo, Leisure & Recreation

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - St. Mary's God Squad Bingo - 2017-05-08 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - St. Mary's God Squad Bingo - 2017-05-08 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - St. Mary's God Squad Bingo - 2017-05-08 17:00:00 iCalendar - St. Mary's God Squad Bingo - 2017-05-08 17:00:00 to Google Calendar - St. Mary's God Squad Bingo - 2017-06-12 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - St. Mary's God Squad Bingo - 2017-06-12 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - St. Mary's God Squad Bingo - 2017-06-12 17:00:00 iCalendar - St. Mary's God Squad Bingo - 2017-06-12 17:00:00 to Google Calendar - St. Mary's God Squad Bingo - 2017-07-10 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - St. Mary's God Squad Bingo - 2017-07-10 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - St. Mary's God Squad Bingo - 2017-07-10 17:00:00 iCalendar - St. Mary's God Squad Bingo - 2017-07-10 17:00:00 to Google Calendar - St. Mary's God Squad Bingo - 2017-08-14 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - St. Mary's God Squad Bingo - 2017-08-14 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - St. Mary's God Squad Bingo - 2017-08-14 17:00:00 iCalendar - St. Mary's God Squad Bingo - 2017-08-14 17:00:00 to Google Calendar - St. Mary's God Squad Bingo - 2017-09-11 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - St. Mary's God Squad Bingo - 2017-09-11 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - St. Mary's God Squad Bingo - 2017-09-11 17:00:00 iCalendar - St. Mary's God Squad Bingo - 2017-09-11 17:00:00