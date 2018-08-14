StaffQuick: Interview at the library

Tuesday, June 19, July 17 & August 14 — 11 AM - 12 PM

History Room, Downtown Library, 2001 Delmar Avenue

Hiring for a range of positions across Madison County.

Come take the first step toward your new job!

No appointment is needed, please bring 2 forms of ID.

Questions? Call 452-6238 ext 730