Stained Glass Retreat

Sunday, June 10, 2018

9:30am to 6:00pm

Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center

13653 Lodge Blvd.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-2331

Join us for a beginner stained glass retreat and learn the art of stained glass from an Alton Legend. Artist and owner of Alton Stained Glass Works, Lynne Ulett, will be guiding beginners through glass cutting, grinding, foiling, and soldering. Work at your own pace to complete a unique stained glass window or light catcher to take home as a memory of your stay at Pere Marquette Lodge. All supplies and lunch will be provided during your creative retreat. Add this package to your room reservation for an additional $94 per person or $170 for two. Guests must stay the night to participate in this creative retreat.

Package reservation cannot be made online, please call (618)786-2331 to reserve your room and package.

Admission

Add to reservation for $94 per person

$170 for two with reservations