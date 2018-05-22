Join the Wildey Theatre for a showing of "A Star is Born" starring Kris Kristofferson and Barbara Streisand. This movie from 1976 tells the story of John Norman Howard (Kristofferson), a film star, who helps a young singer and actress (Streisand) find fame, even as age and alcoholism send his own career on a downward spiral.

2 hr. 19 min.

The tickets will go on sale and the doors will open at 6:00 pm, movie will begin at 7:00 pm.

TICKETS ONLY $2, Cash or Check only.

Credit and Debit Cards accepted at Concessions.

All Seats General Admission