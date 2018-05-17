The Catholic Children’s Home is pleased to announce “The Stars Come Out in Alton Variety Show”. This is a charity event being held on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 6:00 pm at Bluff City Grill, 424 E. Broadway, Alton, IL, to benefit the Catholic Children’s Home. The variety show will highlight some of the local Riverbend’s Stars and their hidden talents. Each performance will be voted on by the audience, so you as a spectator will be part of the show. The evening will also consist of a silent auction, raffle, 50/50 drawing, appetizers and a cash bar.

The Children’s Home needs your help! The “1st Annual-The Stars Come Out in Alton” is a fun community event that everyone can enjoy. The attached form outlines the sponsorship & advertising levels. Please, return your donation and the form to show your support.

As we go about our daily lives, it is easy to overlook the fact that not everyone has benefitted from a loving, safe, nurturing environment. The type of environment that teaches the importance of education, and the value of respecting themselves and others. We are striving to give these same gifts to the children in the programs offered through the Catholic Children’s Home. The children that have entered our home have often experienced multiple foster placements, neglect, physical and/or sexual abuse and have either no or poor role models in their lives. Due to these experiences, these children often display anxiety, depression, poor self-esteem, and emotional or educational disorders at a very young age. To meet the, ever changing, needs of these youth we offer Residential Services consisting of long-term, transitional and independent living programs. In addition to our traditional special education services offered (Center for Children to Heal & Achieve-CCHA) we are extremely pleased to announce the addition of classrooms dedicated to working with children on the Autism Spectrum.

The Catholic Children’s Home has been committed to children, families and our community since 1879 and serves to promote and care for the needs, education and welfare of dependent, neglected, abused, or otherwise hurting children. The services are provided without regard to the financial status, race, religion or national origin of the youth in need.

Please consider the needs of these children by attending the event and/or making an individual, corporate or advertising sponsorship. Through your generosity, the Catholic Children’s Home is able to provide the services to children in need through a trained staff of specialists in a caring environment. Please assist Catholic Children’s Home in continuing with its commitment to our community and providing for these children.

If you would like more information, please call Michael Shelton-Montez or DeAnna Gleason at (618) 465-3594 ext. 335. Thank you in advance for your support and attention to this important cause.