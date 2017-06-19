Start Your Financial Freedom

Pontoon Beach Village Hall 1 Regency Parkway, Pontoon Beach, Illinois 62040

Start Your Financial Freedom

Presented in partnership with GCS Credit Union myGCScu.com

Budgeting-Monday, May 15

Credit & Lending-Monday, June 19, 

5:30-6:45 p.m., English, 7-8:15 pm Español

Come to one or both presentations by the GCS Credit Union.

Free refreshments available.

Presented in both English and Spanish.

Registration required, please call 618-452-6238 ext 730

6184526238 ext 730

