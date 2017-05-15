Start Your Financial Freedom
Pontoon Beach Village Hall 1 Regency Parkway, Pontoon Beach, Illinois 62040
Presented in partnership with GCS Credit Union myGCScu.com
Budgeting-Monday, May 15
Credit & Lending-Monday, June 19
5:30-6:45 pm English, 7-8:15 pm Español
Council Chambers, Pontoon Beach Village Hall 1 Regency Parkway
Come to one or both presentations by the GCS Credit Union.
Free refreshments available.
Presented in both English and Spanish.
Registration required, please call 618-452-6238 ext 730
