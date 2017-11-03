Step Into Jazz With The Steve Davis Super Band

World class jazz drummer Steve Davis and his Super Band will play modern jazz standards at the newly renamed Webster Groves Concert Hall, 103 E. Lockwood Ave. Webster Groves, MO on November 17 starting at 8pm. Also performing will be Feyza Eren - vocals, Eric Stiller - bass, Paul DeMarinis - saxophone and Vince Varvel - guitar. Tickets are $10 at the door. Plenty of free parking.