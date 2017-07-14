Steve Davis Super Band

World class jazz drummer Steve Davis and his Super Band will play modern jazz standards at the newly renamed Webster Groves Concert Hall, 103 E. Lockwood Ave. Webster Groves, MO on July 14, starting at 8pm. Also performing will be Feyza Eren - vocals, Ben Wheeler - bass, Paul DeMarinis - saxophone and Adam Mennes - piano. Concert is free and open to the public. Plenty of free parking.