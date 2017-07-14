Steve Davis Super Band

to Google Calendar - Steve Davis Super Band - 2017-07-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Steve Davis Super Band - 2017-07-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Steve Davis Super Band - 2017-07-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - Steve Davis Super Band - 2017-07-14 20:00:00

Webster Groves Concert Hall 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119

World class jazz drummer Steve Davis and his Super Band will play modern jazz standards at the newly renamed Webster Groves Concert Hall, 103 E. Lockwood Ave. Webster Groves, MO on July 14, starting at 8pm. Also performing will be Feyza Eren - vocals, Ben Wheeler - bass, Paul DeMarinis - saxophone and Adam Mennes - piano. Concert is free and open to the public. Plenty of free parking.

Info
Webster Groves Concert Hall 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
314-962-7000
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Steve Davis Super Band - 2017-07-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Steve Davis Super Band - 2017-07-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Steve Davis Super Band - 2017-07-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - Steve Davis Super Band - 2017-07-14 20:00:00