Steve Davis Super Band

Webster Groves Concert Hall 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119

World class jazz drummer Steve Davis and his Super Band will play modern jazz standards at the newly renamed Webster Groves Concert Hall on Friday, May 19 starting at 8 pm. Also performing will be Feyza Eren - vocals, Ben Wheeler - bass, Paul DeMarinis - saxophone and Adam Mennes - piano.

Concert is free and open to the public.

Plenty of free parking.

Phone: 314-962-7000

Webster Groves Concert Hall 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119

314-962-7000

