Stretch & Move Classes:

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday – 8am

Flexibility and fitness are important as one ages. Join others at Main Street Community Center for low-impact, senior designed Stretch and Move exercise on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8:00-9:00am. The cost is $1 per class or FREE for members of the Friends Discount Program.

Contact the Center with questions or for more information: HYPERLINK "mailto:info@mainstcc.org" info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.