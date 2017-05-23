Stretch & Move Classes

to Google Calendar - Stretch & Move Classes - 2017-05-23 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stretch & Move Classes - 2017-05-23 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stretch & Move Classes - 2017-05-23 08:00:00 iCalendar - Stretch & Move Classes - 2017-05-23 08:00:00

Main Street Community Center 1003 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois

Stretch & Move Classes:

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday – 8am

Flexibility and fitness are important as one ages.  Join others at Main Street Community Center for  low-impact, senior designed Stretch and Move exercise on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8:00-9:00am.  The cost is $1 per class or FREE for members of the Friends Discount Program.

Contact the Center with questions or for more information:   HYPERLINK "mailto:info@mainstcc.org" info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

Info

Main Street Community Center 1003 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois View Map

Class

618-656-0300

to Google Calendar - Stretch & Move Classes - 2017-05-23 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stretch & Move Classes - 2017-05-23 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stretch & Move Classes - 2017-05-23 08:00:00 iCalendar - Stretch & Move Classes - 2017-05-23 08:00:00