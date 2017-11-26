Strolling Down Memory Lane With Wendy Gordon

Wendy L Gordon is a seasoned jazz vocalist, having been mentored by the late great "Lady Jazz," Mae Wheeler. Gordon has appeared at the Sheldon Concert Hall, Westport Playhouse, the Black Rep and many other top venues in the St. Louis region.

Joining Wendy for this show will be pianist Curt Landes, bassist Willem von Hombracht, drummer Chuck Kennedy and special guest Adrian Bowers on trumpet.

Tickets are $10 at the door. Entrance to the theatre from the side parking lot. Plenty of free parking.